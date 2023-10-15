Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,310 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

