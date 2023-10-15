Virtu Financial LLC Invests $542,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

