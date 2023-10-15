Virtu Financial LLC Invests $556,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

