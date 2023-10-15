Virtu Financial LLC Invests $574,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

