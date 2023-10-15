Virtu Financial LLC Invests $614,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $238.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.77. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

