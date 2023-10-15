Virtu Financial LLC Invests $674,000 in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,910,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 303.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $181.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.98 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

