Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $44.21 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

