Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $199.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.