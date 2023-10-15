Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Winmark by 63.8% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Winmark by 10.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winmark Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WINA opened at $393.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $418.58.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

