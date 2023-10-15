Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SD. StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $601.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.36.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 97.92%.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SandRidge Energy news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of SandRidge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $76,678.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

