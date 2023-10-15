Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.86, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

