Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

