Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

