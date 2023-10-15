Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,801,000 after purchasing an additional 621,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after buying an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

