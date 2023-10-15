Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

SCCO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

