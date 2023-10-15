Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

