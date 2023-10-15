Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,772 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VRSN stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.81 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total value of $27,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,234 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

