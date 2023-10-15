Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,007,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,007,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $98.92.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

