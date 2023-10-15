Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $58.65 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.