Virtu Financial LLC Takes $573,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

