Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.13 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

