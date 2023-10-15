Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.7 %

BRO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

