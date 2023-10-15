Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.