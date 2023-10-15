Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.35. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.