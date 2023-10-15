Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Short Interest Update

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vision Energy Price Performance

Vision Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Vision Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $130.50.

Vision Energy Company Profile

Vision Energy Corporation, an energy company, develops midstream infrastructure for import, storage, and distribution of low-carbon energy products and hydrogen carriers to customers and supply-chains. It also develops a bulk liquid import and storage facility for the related products. The company was formerly known as Vision Hydrogen Corporation and changed its name to Vision Energy Corporation in November 2022.

