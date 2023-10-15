Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $243.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $209.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $148.01 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

