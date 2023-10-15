WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in WaFd by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in WaFd by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WaFd Stock Down 4.1 %

WAFD opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). WaFd had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.