Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.0-145.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.12 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

