Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Waters by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $252.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

