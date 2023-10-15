Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $95.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

