Wedbush Trims Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price to $23.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of SRRK opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 565,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

