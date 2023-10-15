Wedbush Upgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Neutral

Wedbush upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.07.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.87. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.