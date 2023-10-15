Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

