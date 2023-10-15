Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 26.5% in September

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Currently, 37.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $971,288.10, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.52.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

