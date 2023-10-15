William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of -0.03. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 101.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

