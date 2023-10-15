WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ WINV opened at $10.96 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

