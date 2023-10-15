WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 2,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

