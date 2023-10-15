Wolfe Research Downgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

