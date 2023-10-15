Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $64,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.45. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

