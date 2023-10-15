Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 51,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.03.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,145.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

