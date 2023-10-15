Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 51,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.03.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,145.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

