X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.78.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

