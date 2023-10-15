XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in XOMA in the first quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in XOMA by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in XOMA by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XOMA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.