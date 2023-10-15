Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 99 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

