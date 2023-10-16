18,967 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

