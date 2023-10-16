233,661 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

