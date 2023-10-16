23,830 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,710,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,002,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $83.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
