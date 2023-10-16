3,517 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $92.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $625.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.