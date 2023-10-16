475,100 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 499.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LZ opened at $9.88 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.