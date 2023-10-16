8,281 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.