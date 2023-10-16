Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.